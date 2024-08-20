Harris, Walz and Vance in Wisconsin Tuesday: What voters want to hear from each

MILWAUKEE — Dueling campaign stops are in store for Vice President Kamala Harris and Senator JD Vance.

Harris and her running mate Tim Walz will take a break from the DNC to travel to Fiserv Forum for a campaign rally.Harris is expected to speak after 4pm Tuesday afternoon.

"I will admit that I’ve never been political rally or anything like that, but I have read, I read the New York Times that there is thoughts that Kamala and Walz might do an appearance at the Fiserv during the DNC, they might come up and do something at the Fiserv," said Adam Trainer, a Milwaukee Voter. "So, that was the first time in my life, I think where I thought, I might actually want to go check that out.”

The event is free and open to the public but you do have to RSVP online first.

Vance will hold a news conference on Tuesday in Kenosha.

JD Vance was just in Milwaukee last Friday. It was his first trip back to the city since he was announced and nominated during the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum.

That visit was just a week after Vance visited Eau Claire where he spoke to a small group at a manufacturing company. There he highlighted the stark contrast between the Trump-Vance and the Harris-Walz tickets.

While matters of policy differ, the path each ticket is taking along the campaign trail has aligned several times. TMJ4 spoke with voters about what they're experiencing this election cycle. Some say seeing candidates flow through their hometown is a benefit of living in a battleground state like Wisconsin.

“I personally think it’s cool because I think it means that they understand that the state is up for grabs,” said Adam Trainer of Milwaukee. “That it’s not a given which way it’s gonna go. Personally, I’d like to live in a state where it’s not given which way it’s gonna go so I appreciate that.”

Others believe it's way too late in the race and no visit, speech or explanation of what they described as "corrupt policy", could change their mind at this point.

“Oh no and I’ve had my mind made up since the beginning of time, you know air quotes but yeah I’ve had my mind made up,” said Brenda Bell-White of Milwaukee. “I’m gonna vote for what makes sense for me as a person and other human beings.”

“It won’t impact my decision at all because my decision has been made,” said Dennis Casper of Milwaukee. "From all I hear probably the abortion issue is going to be significant , I think I hope that people will become clear about the economy and will understand that Harris and Walz better certainly economic issues than the Republicans even though supposedly according to polls the opinions go the other way I think that’s just ridiculous.”

"So, we’ve gotta be about taking care of the people and not taking care of millionaires so I’d like that platform as well," said Bell-White. "Tax the rich. Everybody should pay their fair share. So it’s not like we’re saying only tax the rich. We’re saying fairly tax everyone. You know secretaries shouldn’t be taxed more than their millionaire bosses.”

Some voters said they have no plans of attending any rallies in person no matter what party is hosting it.

“I mean I doubt I’ll show up for either,” said Casper. “I’m not a rally goer.”

Voters said it’s certainly interesting to see the race unfold so close to home but though many of their minds are made up and they’re not changing no matter how many times a candidate comes to town.

“I know who I’m gonna vote for, I knew I was gonna vote for before all of the recent shake-ups,” said Trainer.

“So why would we go back and start treating people less than the humans they are,” said Bell-White. “So I could never support a platform like that…ever.”