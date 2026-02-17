Gov. Evers to deliver final State of the State address Tuesday

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers will deliver his eighth and final State of the State address Tuesday in the Assembly Chambers at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

His address will begin at 7 p.m. CST and will be livestreamed on TMJ4. It will be his final address following his announcement on July 24, 2025, that he would not seek a third term as Wisconsin’s governor.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Tuesday’s address will highlight Gov. Evers and the Evers administration’s efforts over the past seven years, such as investing in education at every level, infrastructure, the state’s agricultural industries, expanding access to affordable housing, and more.

RELATED VIDEO: Gov. Evers reflects on education legacy, decision to not seek third term

Gov. Evers is also expected to make several announcements and detail key policy priorities in his address Tuesday night, according to the release.

In September, Evers sat down with TMJ4’s chief political reporter, Charles Benson, to discuss his long career in education and his decision not to seek a third term.

