WAUWATOSA — Gov. Tony Evers was touring storm damage in Wauwatosa Monday evening when he announced he is declaring a state of emergency as several Wisconsin communities continue to recover from flash flooding and storm damage due.

"The flooding seen across Wisconsin over the weekend is unprecedented, and as a state, we are committed to making sure communities have access to every available resource to help local folks and families in need and secure critical infrastructure,” he said. “We are incredibly grateful to the dedicated law enforcement, emergency response teams, and utility workers who have been working around the clock to uphold and restore critical services to impacted area residents in the wake of these events and stand ready to ensure this important work continues.”

Watch: Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency following flash flooding in Wisconsin

Beginning on August 9, severe storms and record rainfall amounts caused flooding, structural damage, evacuations, and power outages throughout the state of Wisconsin.

Additionally, the Wisconsin State Fair, which was set to occur from July 31 to August 10, was unexpectedly forced to end early on August 9 and cancel its final day due to flooding and the impacts of severe weather.

Currently, multiple fire services, law enforcement, public works, utilities, volunteer organizations, and other emergency response agencies have deployed to assist the public, and additional personnel and resources from multiple state agencies are needed to expedite the response and recovery operations in the affected areas.