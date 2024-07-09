SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — This year, it'll be known as a "decade of difference" — the 10th Annual Salvation Ride.

The event is unique to The Salvation Army Sheboygan and has raised the nonprofit over half a million dollars in its last nine years.

What started as 100 registered bikers is now more than five times that. Development Director Carrye Jo Cony said it's not just locals who come out and support.

"We have bike clubs coming up from Illinois. We have people who are making this a part of their vacation," she explained. "We're so proud to showcase Sheboygan and help Salvation Army at the same time."

GEARING UP: Salvation Ride celebrates a decade of difference in Sheboygan

The Ride is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year, aside from the holiday season, which goes straight to the work Salvation does around the county — in the shelter and food pantry.

This year's goal is $75,000, and there's a lot riding on it.

Cony said especially in the last two years, shelter costs have gone up from $35 per person each night to $50.

“Us not meeting our goal this year means that we may have to make cuts in programming," she noted.

"Now, we’re never going to get rid of any of our major items, but we might have to say, ‘Hey, maybe we can’t hand out bus passes anymore.’ Or maybe we can only hand out six items of meat per large family.”

Participants can choose from the 10, 25, 50, 75, or 100-mile paths, each one beginning at King Park. There will be food and refreshments at multiple stops along the ride.

At the end, Salvation will serve a victory meal: Broasted chicken and macaroni and cheese with root beer floats.

"The city and community at large have really come along and opened up their town halls and churches to allow us to have free rest stops," Cony said. "So the cost of operating this event is next to nothing, so we're really looking to give all that support back to the programs."

To save your spot on Saturday, July 13, go to thesalvationride.org.