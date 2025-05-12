Father of the Abundant Life Christian School shooter posts bond

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Madison father charged in the Abundant Life Christian School shooting has posted bond and is out of custody as of Monday morning, records show.

Jeffrey Rupnow was arrested Thursday, May 8, on two charges: intentionally selling a dangerous weapon to a person under the age of 18, a felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a child, also a felony.

A cash bond was set at $20,000 for Rupnow on Friday.

Online records show Rupnow has posted bond and is out of custody as of Monday morning. He is no longer listed as a resident at the Dane County Jail.

In addition to the cash amount, the following conditions were also set for Rupnow:

