Bond set for father charged in Abundant Life Christian School shooting

MADISON (NBC 26) — Bond was set on Friday for the father of the Abundant Life Christian School shooter.

Jeffrey Rupnow, 42, had an initial appearance hearing on Friday while in custody at the Dane County Jail.

A cash bond was set at $20,000 for Rupnow. The following conditions were also set, if the defendant posts bond:



Not purchase or possess any firearms

No contact with those at Abundant Life Christian School

Not be in the 4900 Buckeye Road in the city of Madison (area where the school is located).



The father of 15-year-old Abundant Life school shooter Natalie Rupnow was arrested on Thursday on two charges: intentionally selling a dangerous weapon to a person under the age of 18, a felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a child, also a felony.

Natalie Rupnow killed 14-year-old freshman Rubi Patricia Vergara and 42-year-old teacher Erin Michelle West and severely injured two other students when she opened fire during a study hall on Monday morning, Dec. 16, 2024.

She then turned the gun on herself.