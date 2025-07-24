Father of Madison school shooter faces preliminary hearing on weapons charges

MADISON — The father of the Abundant Life Christian School shooter is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for his preliminary hearing on charges related to providing his daughter with the weapon used in the deadly attack.

Jeffrey Rupnow is charged with intentionally selling a dangerous weapon to a person under 18 and contributing to the delinquency of a child, according to a criminal complaint.

Court records show his last court appearance was on June 9 for a status conference.

His daughter, Natalie Rupnow, opened fire last December at the Madison school, killing a teacher and a student and injuring several others before taking her own life.

Police say they found two handguns in her possession, both registered to her father, but that they believe she only used one in the shooting. Prosecutors allege Rupnow purchased the guns for his daughter despite being aware of her fascination with violence and her fragile mental health.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.