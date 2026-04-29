Evers seeks FEMA for help after April storms hammer Wisconsin

MADISON (NBC 26) — Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assess damage from severe storms and flooding that hit Wisconsin earlier this month.

Wisconsin Emergency Management says initial reviews show the destruction exceeds the state’s ability to recover on its own and is likely eligible for federal aid. The formal preliminary damage assessment is the next step before a disaster declaration request can go to the president.

“I have seen firsthand the devastation and uncertainty impacting communities across Wisconsin,” Evers said. “We need FEMA’s support to restore hope and stability.”

The April storms follow historic flooding last summer that caused more than $27 million in damage. The Trump administration denied Wisconsin’s request for aid then, despite repeated appeals from Evers.

Evers has visited storm-hit areas including Union Center, Janesville, Shiocton and Ringle, where an EF3 tornado struck. His administration has deployed National Guard resources and coordinated aid.

WATCH NBC 26'S COVERAGE OF EVERS' VISIT TO SEE FLOODING IN FREMONT ON APRIL 18 HERE:

Fremont continues battling floodwaters after visit from Governor Evers

Residents can report storm damage by calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211 Wisconsin’s disaster page.