President Trump denies Wisconsin's request for federal disaster money for August severe weather repairs

President Donald Trump has denied Wisconsin's request for federal disaster money to repair public infrastructure damaged by historic flooding and severe weather in August.

The application included Door, Grant, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties.

FEMA has already approved more than $123 million to help residents repair their homes from the August flooding.

Evers said he will be filing an appeal of Trump's decision.

The historic flooding impacted six counties across eastern Wisconsin, causing significant damage to both private property and public facilities throughout the region.

