MADISON — The Department of Natural Resources says it’s working to increase safety patrols on ATV and UTV routes because of a rise in fatal crashes this year. Officials are also encouraging riders to wear helmets and use seat belts.

Twenty-six people have been killed in off-road vehicle crashes in Wisconsin since January, according to a report published by the DNR on Tuesday.

Watch: DNR urges safety on trails as fatal off-road crashes rise

“If this pace continues, we will pass last year’s 32 lives lost in ATV/UTV-related crashes,” said Maj. April Dombrowski, head of the DNR’s recreational safety section. “We’re asking everyone who enjoys ATVs and UTVs to take a moment, make safety a part of your conversation and your outing.”

Data from Department of Natural Resources

According to Dombrowski, 18 of the 26 people who died were not wearing helmets. Additionally, the DNR has confirmed that alcohol was a factor in at least five of the crashes. Roughly 14 crashes are still under investigation, Dombrowski said.

The ages of the riders killed range from 4 to 79 years old. See the full report here.

