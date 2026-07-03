Class action lawsuit filed against Microsoft data center in Mount Pleasant over noise complaints

Three residents have filed a class action lawsuit against Fairwater Data Center in Mt. Pleasant for allegedly creating a nuisance by emitting excessive noise.

According to the lawsuit, the data center, owned and operated by Microsoft, has caused neighbors to lose their ability to use and enjoy their property, and that the loud noise is also damaging property values.

One plaintiff, Garrett Ostergaard, said he was forced to change his shift at work due to sleeplessness caused by the noise from the data center. Fellow Plaintiffs David and Joy Wade similarly reported that they can’t enjoy their home or their beautiful deck in their yard as much as they would like to because of the hum from the data center.

Microsoft announced the completion of its first data center in Mount Pleasant near the end of June.

The company made a blog post on June 18 acknowledging the humming and said that "noise mitigations" have been put in place.

"We continue to work on short-term mitigation, and over the next several months, we will also install additional sound reduction components and continue to monitor sound at the site," the company said.