Canadian wildfire smoke returns to Wisconsin, air quality advisory issued statewide

MILWAUKEE — Wildfire smoke from western Canada will be making its way to Wisconsin... again. This round will impact air quality across the state for several days, prompting a statewide air quality advisory.

The advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 through 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Air Quality Index is expected to range from the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" (orange) level to the "Unhealthy" (red) level.

Now, the DNR is warning Wisconsinites once again to take the advisory into consideration when heading outdoors.

"During the advisory, we recommend that everyone keep outdoor activities short and light," the DNR said Wednesday. "People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and outdoor workers should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider moving activities indoors. Watch for symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath, as that is a sign to take it easier or move indoors. And remember, the best way to prevent breathing particles from wildfire smoke is to stay indoors."

As Wisconsin remembers, this isn't the first time Canadian wildfire smoke swept through the state this summer. In June, Milwaukee was ranked the worst air quality in the world due to the smoke. Those who went outside were able to smell it as the Air Quality Index climbed into the red "unhealthy for everyone" range.

The DNR says the situation this weekend will remain dynamic and conditions could quickly change. You can monitor the air quality in your area on the DNR's website.

According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, as of Wednesday, there are currently 1,069 active fires across Canada. 677 of those are considered out of control.