Wisconsin voters to cast ballots in Spring Primary

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Voters across Wisconsin will cast their ballots Tuesday in the state’s primary election.

Polling places open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. State officials remind residents that anyone who is in line by closing time will still be allowed to vote.

To participate, voters must bring a valid photo ID, as required under Wisconsin law.

Election officials also encourage residents to confirm their polling location before heading out.

Some sites may have changed since the last election.

For more information on voting requirements and polling locations, visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.