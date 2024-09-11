Body recovered from floor of Lake Michigan near shipwreck identified

A body has been recovered from the floor of Lake Michigan near a shipwreck in Pleasant Prairie.

The body was confirmed to be that of the diver who went missing on Tuesday and has been identified as Patrick Kelly, 72, of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois.

Kelly was found approximately 125 feet below the surface at the bottom of Lake Michigan in the area of the S.S. Wisconsin, where he had been diving. His body was located using a combination of sonar and several remotely operated vehicles, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

Crews had been searching for him for most of the day Tuesday, postponing recovery efforts around 5 p.m. due to poor water conditions, before resuming Wednesday morning.

His body was recovered around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

"It's just going to make us stop and pause to think again," Jerry Guyer told TMJ4 News.

Guyer owns Pirates Cove Diving Inc. He is a seasoned diver who often charters boats to shipwrecks. Guyer did not know Kelly but described the diving community as tight-knit.

"Oh my goodness I must've gotten lots of phone calls, texts and emails," Guyer stated.

It is unclear why Kelly did not resurface, but his death is not considered suspicious. The exact cause is under investigation.

