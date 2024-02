The babysitter accused of killing a family dog is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Kielee Sonnemann, 18, is facing a felony count in relation to the death of a chihuahua. Prosecutors say they found the dog with what appeared to be a stab wound a day after Sonnemann babysat one of the family's children.

Sonnemann's arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Waukesha County.