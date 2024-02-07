Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Babysitter accused of killing family dog to appear in court

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Kielee Sonnemann stabbed a chihuahua with a pair of scissors and put a bag over it's head. She's due to appear before a judge Wednesday.
Posted at 9:21 AM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 10:21:22-05

A babysitter accused of killing a Sussex family's dog is scheduled to appear in a Waukesha County Courtroom Wednesday.

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Kielee Sonnemann stabbed a chihuahua with a pair of scissors and put a bag over it's head. The dog, named Batman, was found the next day in a child's room hidden under a pile of blankets.

Sonnemann was babysitting the family's 4-year-old daughter at the time.

During an interview with law enforcement officials, Sonnemann did not admit to killing the dog, but says she "shooed him away a little bit," and "when she gets mad and lashes out, everything goes blank and she does not remember," according to a criminal complaint.

If convicted, Sonnemann faces up to four years in prison.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!