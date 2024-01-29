Investigation underway after family says babysitter killed their dog

SUSSEX — The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office is investigating the killing of a Sussex family dog.

The family said their young daughter found the dog, dead under a pile of bloody blankets on Friday, Jan. 26. His name was Batman.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, they received a call Friday afternoon that a family found their dog dead in their home on Elm Avenue with a “possible stab wound and a plastic bag on its head.”

WSCO says they interviewed the suspect, an 18-year-old female babysitter, and arrested her for cruelty to animals.