After slow start, Wisconsin DNR reports increase in deer hunters and harvest in 2024

MADISON (NBC 26) — The nine-day gun deer season in Wisconsin ended on Sunday, Dec. 1 and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says more people signed up to hunt, and more deer were harvested this year compared to last year.

Despite a slow start, the DNR announced Tuesday that 791,023 hunters got their hunting licenses, slightly up from 788,697 in 2023. This includes gun, archery, crossbow, conservation patron, and sports licenses.

The DNR says they will release more information regarding hunting license sales in January.

In addition, hunters harvested 189,622 deer during the gun season. Compared to last year, it's a 5.2% increase — or about 9,000 more harvested deer — according to the DNR.

One hunting incident was reported in Vernon County in southwest Wisconsin. According to the DNR, on Nov. 29, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the feet. The teenager was taken to a hospital and is recovering. The DNR says the shooter has been identified, and investigators are looking closer into the incident.