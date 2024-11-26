More hunters registered this year, but fewer deer harvested, Wisconsin DNR says

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says more hunters have registered for gun deer season, but fewer deer have been harvested.

That's according to the DNR's preliminary report released Tuesday regarding deer harvest and license sale numbers for the 2024 gun deer season's opening weekend.

Data indicates a slight increase in the number of gun deer hunters in Wisconsin, going up 0.48% from the same time last year — as of Sunday, Nov. 24.

When it comes to the harvest, the preliminary report points to a slight decrease of 1.8% statewide compared to a year ago, and 4.7% below the 5-year average.

The number of antlered deer also took a small dive compared to 2023, decreasing about 4.3%. However, antlerless harvest numbers are up 1.5% from last year.

During a news briefing Tuesday morning, DNR District Wildlife Program Supervisor Jeff Pritzl explained these numbers were to be expected given the late start of the season.

"We've seen it in other years when the opening day of the gun season is late on the calendar, it's further removed from the peak of the breeding season, it's further removed from the peak of daytime deer activity as well", Pritzl said.

The DNR says there is a lot of variation in numbers in each county of the state, as some areas had a significantly better opening weekend compared to last year's.

The DNR says Waushara, Winnebago, Dodge, Adams, and Marquette counties had higher numbers in 2024 than last year's. However, Ashland, Sawyer, Lincoln and Langlade showed lower numbers compared to 2023.

The DNR also says so far, there have been no firearm-involved hunting accidents.

Additional information on Wisconsin gun deer season's opened weekend can be found HERE.