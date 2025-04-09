10 UWM international students and graduates have had their visas revoked, says university

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — Ten UW-Milwaukee international students and recent graduates had their visas revoked or status terminated, the university said in a letter sent to faculty and staff on Wednesday.

The university says there is no reason to believe the terminations are related to participating in free speech events or political activity. The specific reason for these terminations is unclear, UWM added.

UWM’s Center for International Education has been or will be in contact with all affected individuals to support them as they can. In addition, CIE has proactively sent communications to all international students to remind them of available resources. While CIE cannot provide legal advice, immigration coordinators are taking appointments with students and can refer individuals to legal resources upon request. UW-Milwaukee

This news comes after UW-Madison announced visas for multiple of their students and alumni have been terminated by the U.S. government.

A University of Wisconsin Schools representative said on Tuesday that 14 other students, in addition to the affected UW-Madison students, also had their visas revoked.