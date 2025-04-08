Visas terminated for multiple UW-Madison students and alumni, university says

MADISON (NBC 26) — Visas for multiple UW-Madison students and alumni have been terminated by the U.S. government, according to the university.

UW-Madison made the announcement on Monday, saying the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) records of six current students and seven alumni are terminated.

"A status termination generally means that an affected individual should depart the United States immediately," the university said.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), SEVIS is the web-based system run by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to maintain information on Student and Exchange Visitor Program-certified schools, F-1 and M-1 students, and J-1 visa Exchange Visitor Program participants.

UW-Madison says it did not play a role in the visa terminations, and is not aware of federal law enforcement activity on campus.

In addition, the university says it does not believe the terminations relate to participation in free speech events or political activity.

"However, the precise rationale for these terminations is unclear," the university said.

A Universities of Wisconsin spokesperson said Tuesday there have been visa terminations at other campuses, but did not say where.

“We are aware of visa terminations other than those described at UW-Madison," Director of Media Relations Mark Pitsch said. "Resources for students are available through our universities.”

NBC 26 is working to learn if there have been visa terminations at any of the UW-Green Bay or UW-Oshkosh campuses. Stay with us on air and online for the latest developments.