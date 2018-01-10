Report: Packers prepared to hire ex-Browns head coach Mike Pettine as defensive coordinator

The Green Bay Packers are set to hire ex-Cleveland Browns’ head coach Mike Pettine as their defensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Packers fired their defensive coordinator Dom Capers earlier this month.

Pettine was a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets from 2009 to 2012, and was the coordinator for the Buffalo Bills in 2013.

He was hired as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2014, and was fired after the 2015 season.

A number of names swirled around the open position, including Chicago Bears’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and the Giants’ coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo.