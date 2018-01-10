Prevea Health brings back popular Pints & Pointers Marathon Basics course

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Cellcom Green Bay Marathon a just a few months away. Runners are still able to register for the marathon.

Prevea Pints & Pointers has four free educational events to give runners tips and tricks to get ready for race day.

Marathon Basics 101

Wednesday January 17th at Titletown Brewing Company Tap Room

6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

It's All About the Glutes

Wednesday Feburary 7th

T.B.A.

Healthy Fueling

Wednesday March 7th

T.B.A.

Green Bay Cellcom Marathon Legends

Wednesday April 4th

T.B.A.