Prevea Health brings back popular Pints & Pointers Marathon Basics course

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Cellcom Green Bay Marathon a just a few months away. Runners are still able to register for the marathon.
Prevea Pints & Pointers has four free educational events to give runners tips and tricks to get ready for race day.
Marathon Basics 101
Wednesday January 17th at Titletown Brewing Company Tap Room
6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
It's All About the Glutes
Wednesday Feburary 7th
T.B.A.
Healthy Fueling
Wednesday March 7th
Green Bay Cellcom Marathon Legends
Wednesday April 4th