Cellcom Green Bay Marathon kicks off training season

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Cellcom Green Bay Marathon training is underway in Green Bay. There is an annual kick-off party presented by Prevea Sports Medicine on January 10th at the Titletown Brewery Tap Room. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. with the program starting at 7 p.m.

Keynote Speaker, Firefighter Rob Verhelst, known as the "Fireman Rob", served in the Air Force and as a rescue worker at Ground Zero following 9/11. Organizers say his life has been a training ground for his message of the power of mental strength and what it can do to help motivate runners.

In the past 18 years the race has generated more than $1.3 million in proceeds for local charities.

The 19th annual Cellcom Green Bay Marathon will take place May 19-20, 2018. Click here, to register.