Wisconsin Democratic leader who revitalized state party in swing state is leaving

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Democratic leader who revitalized the party in the presidential swing state announced Thursday he will be leaving his position in June after a six-year run that included a string of victories and “agonizingly close” losses.

The move by Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler comes just a week after the Democratic-backed candidate for state Supreme Court defeated a candidate backed by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk in a hotly contested election. It also comes just two months after Wikler lost to Ken Martin in a bid to lead the Democratic National Committee.

Wikler has served as state party chair since 2019. Under his leadership, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers won reelection in 2022; Democratic-backed candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court won in 2023 and last week, taking control of the court away from conservatives for the first time in 15 years and securing it until at least 2028; and he delivered the state to former President Joe Biden in 2020 and cut into Republican majorities in the Legislature.

But there were also defeats. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson won reelection in 2022 and Trump carried the state in November. Both wins were by less than a percentage point, defeats that Wikler called “agonizingly close.”

Wikler has been widely praised for his ability to raise money for Democratic candidates, and build an infrastructure that worked year-round, helping Democrats to win 12 out of 15 statewide races since taking over as chair.

“Now is the right time for me to take a breath, and to find new ways to advance the fight for a country that works for working people, and one that honors every person’s fundamental freedom and dignity,” Wikler said in a statement announcing his decision.

His third term as state party chair ends in June. Democrats will choose a new leader at its state party convention.

Devin Remiker, a former state party executive director, announced his candidacy to succeed Wikler. Longtime Democratic strategist Joe Zepecki said he was considering a run.

Wikler, 44, previously served as a Washington director for MoveOn.org, a progressive advocacy group and as a campaign director for Avaaz, a group that mobilizes members to take on issues such as poverty, climate change and human rights.

Wikler did not announce what his next move would be. His name has been mentioned as a possible candidate for office.