Green Bay mayoral race 2023: One-on-one with Jane Juza

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Over the past couple of weeks, NBC 26 has talked one-on-one with the candidates running for Green Bay's mayor.

Thursday, we spoke with candidate Jane Juza.

"I do a lot of different things," Juza said.

Green Bay is Juza's home.

"I went to UW-GB," Juza said. "I have a Bachelor of Science."

Now, she runs a laundromat called "Soap & Suds."

She says she works in home healthcare, real estate, and is a landlord.

And this Tuesday, Juza will be on the primary ballot for mayor.

"With me having worked a lot of different areas, and my educations in a different field, I thought I could offer a lot of new ideas," Juza said.

Juza says safer roads, making housing affordable, and fixing the homeless situation are her top issues.

She's thought of a point system for the homeless that she says would help them get jobs, by partnering with other businesses.

"They would earn points by applying for jobs, going to work trying to get ahead," Juza said. "So, after they earn so many points, they could earn a reward," Juza said.

She says her idea would help small businesses by getting people to work.

"And I think we could start with the homeless," Juza said.

Juza says that she would make time for mayor by leaving home healthcare and real estate.

The mayoral primary election takes place next Tuesday, Feb. 21.

You can watch our interviews with the other three candidates on the list below.