Green Bay mayoral race 2023: One-on-one with Paul Boucher

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — We are just a couple of weeks away from the mayoral primary election in Green Bay.

This year, there are four candidates on the ballot.

Last week, we spoke with Incumbent Eric Genrich.

Wednesday, we spoke with Paul Boucher, a candidate who wants to make the city more diverse.

Boucher has a passion for Green Bay.

"Big Packer fan," Boucher said.

Boucher says he went to school in Green Bay, and got a degree in sociology at UW-Madison.

"I've been studying sociology my whole life, learning about people and the community," Boucher said.

Boucher says he's running for mayor because he thinks the city isn't growing as quick as he'd like.

He wants to help build an international university downtown, open a sand beach right by the bay, and build a bridge across Lake Michigan, which spans between 91 to 118 miles wide.

"It's less expensive than building a highway through Chicago," Boucher said.

Boucher also wants to lower the voting age to 16.

"If you'll get involved at a younger age voting, you know, you can't vote until you're 18," Boucher said. "Sometimes, you don't vote until you're 21...I know all of my ideas aren't necessarily going to work. But if people just start thinking about the ideas, talking about the ideas, we can make this place a better place."

Boucher has ran for public office before.

Last November, he ran as an Independent for Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District, but lost to Rep. Mike Gallagher.

He also came up short on a bid for Green Bay Area Public School Board in 2018.

But he says he knows the issues, and that people want him to run.

"Democracy doesn't work without people knowing the issues," Boucher said.

However, Boucher has gotten into legal trouble.

According to court records, in 2011, Boucher was found guilty of lewd, lascivious behavior, a misdemeanor crime for which he was sentenced to probation.

So, when asked about the conviction, and how he could earn the trust and support of the voters, this was his response.

"When you're a sociologist, you might want to compare me with people you know," Boucher said. "So, being a sociologist is like a badge of honor getting thrown in jail."

As the countdown to the primary continues, NBC 26 is in the process of setting up interviews with the other two mayoral candidates, Chad Weininger and Jane Juza.

Boucher is also running for Green Bay School Board this year.