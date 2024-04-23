Watch Now
Green Bay alder wins race, despite recount

Following a contentious recount, Green Bay District 6 Alder Joey Prestley has officially won the race against incumbent Steven Campbell.
MacLeod Hageman
Posted at 5:55 AM, Apr 23, 2024
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — District 6 Alder Joey Prestley has taken his oath of office.

The Green Bay City Clerk issued a certificate of election and oath of office to Prestley Monday afternoon.

Incumbent Steven Campbell paid nearly $6,600 for a recount, and the original tally showed him losing by 15 votes.

During the recount, a write-in vote was found that increased the margin by 16 votes.

Prestley was not sworn in last week with the other newly-elected alders.

According to state law, Campbell had five business days from the recount to appeal the results in circuit court.

A judge denied a hand recount of the results.

Prestley will be formally sworn in at the next council meeting May 7th.

