Recount scheduled for Green Bay City Council race

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A recount is set for 9 a.m. Friday for the Green Bay City Council race between incumbent Steven Campbell and Alderperson-elect Joey Prestley.

Prestley edged out Campbell by 15 votes in the primary.

Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys says a petition to recount the race was submitted 10 minutes before Thursday's 5 p.m. deadline, and she says the recount will cost the petitioner $4306.76 for election workers to perform the recount.

Jeffreys says if the difference in results was fewer than 10 votes between Campbell and Prestley, a recount would have been performed without costing the petitioner anything.

NBC 26 Today's MacLeod Hageman reached out to Alderperson Campbell on the phone earlier this week and asked him if he was planning to petition for a recount, and Campbell said, "I don't have time to talk."

Both Prestley and Campbell will be allowed to be part of the recounting process, and we will be at city hall as the process gets underway.

