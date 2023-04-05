Genrich re-elected for second term as Green Bay mayor, says race against Weininger was 'grueling'

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Incumbent Eric Genrich has been elected to a second term as Green Bay mayor.

Genrich defeated Chad Weininger by six percentage points, 53% to 47%. More than 25,000 votes were cast in the Green Bay mayoral race.

Loud cheers broke out once everyone at Gather on Broadway found out Genrich was re-elected.

Soon after the results, Genrich arrived receiving hugs and handshakes from his campaign manager and other supporters.

Genrich gave a speech to the crowd thanking them, and reminded them of his focuses for the city, including infrastructure, public safety, community development, and inclusivity.

"It's really about opening up doors for everyone in this community to thrive and to succeed," Genrich said during his speech. "That's been my intention since day one. That's how I've tried to lead this community, and that's what I'm going to do for all of you for the next four years."

Genrich was second in voting during the primary — 87 votes behind Weininger.

Genrich told reporters he thinks preserving money throughout the primary helped push him over the top for the April election.

"You know, we knew that we didn't have to spend a lot of money to get through that primary," Genrich said. "And so, we conserved our resources and spent them here in the general. So, you know, that was kind of a tactical decision that we were sort of willing to come up a little bit short understanding that the primary isn't really worth a whole heck of a lot if you don't win the general."

According to the latest campaign finance reports, Genrich received about $216,000 and spent nearly $272,000.Meanwhile, during that same period, Weininger raised nearly $71,000 and spent more than $134,000.

Genrich said the race between him and Weininger was tough, calling it "grueling." Genrich said that soon after the results came in, Weininger called him and Genrich thanked him for running.