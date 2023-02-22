Genrich, Weininger advance to spring election, share reactions with NBC 26

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Incumbent Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and challenger Chad Weininger have advanced to the general election in April over Jane Juza and Paul Boucher.

Genrich and Weininger were virtually tied at 47 percent of the vote each. Juza earned four percent of the vote, and Boucher received two percent.

It was Weininger who had slightly more votes (6,189) than Genrich (6,102) in Tuesday's primary. 87 to be exact. But nonetheless, both are moving on to April.

"I just would like to thank your viewers for having trusted me, and sending me to the next step," Weininger said.

Weininger is Brown County's Director of Administration. He is a former Green Bay city clerk and, at one point, was a Republican state assemblyman.

But Weininger says he has a proven track record of being non-partisan, and has support from both sides.

"Because they know that I'm just focused on bringing people together, and have a proven record of bringing people together to get the job done," Weininger said.

Weininger says addressing housing affordability, infrastructure, and economic development are his top priorities.

"You know, knocking on these doors, I'm meeting a lot of great residents of Green Bay who really care about the City of Green Bay, and want a brighter future," Weininger said.

Genrich formerly served as a Democrat in the Wisconsin Assembly.

Genrich was not available for an interview, but NBC 26 received the following statement from his campaign.