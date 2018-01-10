Police release names of domestic violence situation

HARRISON, Wis. - Two people were found dead Tuesday night in the Village of Harrison, east of Appleton, in what Deputies say was a domestic incident.

Deputies were called to Sweet Cover Drive, in the Village of Harrison, for reports of an incident. When Officials arrived they found a man and a woman involved in an altercation. Deputies say as they approached the scene they heard gunshots around 6 p.m.

The Calumet County SWAT team was dispatched to the scene and determined the suspect, Robert Schmidt, 49 was deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and Sara Schmidt, 38 was found deceased in her vehicle from at least one gunshot wound.

Autopsies will be performed Wednesday by the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner's Office.