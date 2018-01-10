Water issue closes roads in Little Chute

Fog
Police are warning drivers about a road closure in Little Chute.
A detour has been posted for Lincoln Avenue between Grand and Madison Streets.
They say a water issue is responsible for the closure.
The Fox Valley Metro Police Department said crews are on scene.
