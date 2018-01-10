Water issue closes roads in Little Chute

Brooke Hafs
6:29 AM, Jan 10, 2018
Police are warning drivers about a road closure in Little Chute.

A detour has been posted for Lincoln Avenue between Grand and Madison Streets.

They say a water issue is responsible for the closure.

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department said crews are on scene.
 

