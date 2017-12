KAUKAUNA, Wis. -

Officials in Kaukauna released more information about a body found in a car fire last weekend.

Police do not suspect foul play was involved and the fire was not suspicious.

The car's driver was an older woman who got confused and thought the railroad tracks were a road, police said.

The tracks then caused the tires to get flat, sparking the fire and the driver couldn't get out, officers added.

The department is not releasing the name of the driver until they can test to identify the woman.