Panel sets hearing on sharing student arrest records

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A legislative committee is set to hold a public hearing this week on a Republican bill that would relax juvenile criminal record confidentiality.

All Wisconsin juvenile criminal records are automatically sealed right now. Under the bill, police would have to notify the school whenever they arrest a student for a violent crime before the next school day begins. School administrators would have to notify teachers who work with the student as soon as possible.

Teachers could ask their school boards to suspend students if administrators refuse to do it. They would also have the right to inspect a student’s behavioral records and end their contracts without penalty if students attack them.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee has scheduled the hearing for Thursday morning in the state Capitol.