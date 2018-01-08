Accused window peeper arrested in Outagamie County

TOWN OF BUCHANAN, Wis. - A 42-year-old Kimberly man has been arrested for allegedly peeping in windows.

Outagamie County sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Brookhaven Drive at 8:15pm Sunday. The homeowner had captured video of the suspect looking in his windows and showed it to investigators. Deputies were then able to follow footprints from that home to several other homes. They interviewed those homeowners to gather more information.

Deputies and officers with Fox Valley Metro Police eventually tracked the suspect down near the YMCA on West Kennedy Avenue in Kimberly and arrested him.

The Sheriff's Department is recommending a felony charge of invasion of privacy involving a minor.