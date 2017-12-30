Packers playoff miss affects area businesses

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - For the first time since the 2008 season, the Green Bay Packers will not play in the playoffs. Five of those seasons included home playoff games.

When the green and gold miss the postseason, it's not just the players and fans who are disappointed.

Joyce Payne, having dinner with her family at Stadium View Bar and Grille, has been a Packers fan for a long time, and says she was at the Ice Bowl.

"Bart Starr was right in front of us, and we really did see him just sneak through. We were so happy we did not have an overtime, because it was so cold," said Payne.

As far as this season, despite the team being derailed by injuries, Payne and other fans say they're still proud of the Packers.

"I mean, if you figure, we just missed it, and nine years or eight years we've gone to the playoffs," said Payne.

The frozen tundra of Lambeau Field now seats more than 80,000 people a game, meaning missing out on those one or two extra playoff games, means thousands of dollars that don't flow into local businesses.

“It means a lot for us. I know it definitely brings a lot more business in with the playoffs," said Jaclyn Campanile, Stadium View manager.

Campanile says there's a significant difference for the bar between a regular day, and a playoff game day.

“It's a lot busier, most of the days we usually just get people in for dinner and lunch and stuff like that. But other than that, most people want to party on game days," said Campanile.

Even without a playoff chance, fans say the green and gold pride still holds strong.