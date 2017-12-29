GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Packers announced Friday that they have signed wide receiver Davante Adams to a contract extension. Adams was up for free agency this offseason.

The deal was originally reported by ESPN insider Adam Schefter, but details of the deal were reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

#Packers are signing WR Davante Adams to a 4-year extension worth $58M, source says. $18M to sign. $32M in the first 2 years. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2017

Adams leads Packers receivers this season with 74 catches for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 10 receiving scores is tied for second in the league. He's also the lone NFL player to have notched more than 70 receptions and 10-plus receiving touchdowns last season and this season.

Green Bay drafted the Fresno State product 53rd overall, in the second round of the 2014 draft. He has since recorded the fourth-most catches (237) and receiving TD's (26) by a Packer in his first four NFL seasons.