Wind Chill Advisory issued December 29 at 1:56PM CST expiring December 30 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Dickinson, Iron, Menominee
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 29 at 1:27PM CST expiring December 30 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 29 at 1:26PM CST expiring December 30 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Menominee, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 29 at 1:26PM CST expiring December 30 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto
Adams leads Packers receivers this season with 74 catches for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 10 receiving scores is tied for second in the league. He's also the lone NFL player to have notched more than 70 receptions and 10-plus receiving touchdowns last season and this season.
Green Bay drafted the Fresno State product 53rd overall, in the second round of the 2014 draft. He has since recorded the fourth-most catches (237) and receiving TD's (26) by a Packer in his first four NFL seasons.