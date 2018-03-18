Packers host Project Play 60 at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. - While football season is still months away, the Green Bay Packers say it's always a good time to get kids playing outside.

NFL Play 60 encourages kids to do physical activity for an hour a day.

Saturday, the project hosted guests at Lambeau Field with climbing walls, bungee trampolines and a ninja obstacle course, among other activities.

“It's another event to get the kids out of the house and running around and doing different activities," said Ryan Fencl, Packers youth football coordinator.

Play 60 is part of Green Bay Packers Give Back, which also coordinates youth football outreach, Make-A-Wish donations and more.