Caring Bunny to help special needs make memories kids at Bay Park Square Mall

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Though many are out celebrating St. Patrick's day, it's not to early to start thinking about Easter.

For the next several weeks, families can get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny at Bay Park Square Mall.

In order to cut down on wait times, the mall is introducing a Bunny by Appointment system, allowing families to schedule their picture with the furry friend.

“We've seen people come back and say they had their picture taken with the bunny here when they were younger, so bringing the kids back and having that tradition continue is a special part for us here at the mall," said Stephanie Blavat-Vesely, mall marketing director.

If you have a child with special needs, Bay Park is also running a Caring Bunny program tomorrow from 9:30-to-11 a.m.

That includes turning down the in-mall music and eliminating lines using a number system.