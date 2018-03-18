"New Dublin" celebrates St. Patrick's Day

NEW LONDON, Wis. - One area in Northeast Wisconsin gets so excited about St. Patrick's Day, the city changes its name for the week.

In honor of the Irish holiday, the city of New London becomes New Dublin.

New Dublin claims it’s the largest St. Patrick's Day parade in the state, full of bagpipe bands, festive clowns, an Irish wake parody and more.

We asked some children what their favorite part of the day was.

"Seeing the thousands of people in green,” said one.

"Mine is dressing up as a leprechaun," said another.

