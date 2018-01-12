New pricing offered for tubing at Titletown

The Titletown District has set new pricing for tubing at Ariens Hill for the rest of the winter season, offering unlimited ride tickets for the first time.

The single ride price remains $3, and unlimited ride tickets are $10 per person. On weekdays, unlimited tickets are valid all day and on weekends, unlimited tickets will be valid for a three hour period.

Combined pricing is also available for those who wish to tube and skate the same day.

Titletown rental tubes must be used in order to ride down Ariens Hill.

Tube riders descend from the top of Ariens Hill – at a height of 46 feet – down the hill, stretching 300 feet from start to finish.

Riders must be at least four years old and 42 inches tall.