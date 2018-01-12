Packers "Hall of Fame's 8th Tundra Tales" reading program deadline

GREEN BAY, Wis - Friday is the last day to register for the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame's eighth "Tundra Tales Reading Program."

The program works to develop lifelong reading habits in children. Students 4K through 5th grade mus read or be read to for 60 minutes every week, outside of school, for eight weeks. Students 6th grade through 8th grades must read 90 minutes a week.

The program has also created a "Packers Bookmark Series" to encourage students to collect them all.

Last year more than 20,000 students across the state participated in the at home reading program.

