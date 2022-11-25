Today's Talker: Mariah Carey's performance at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

This morning people are still talking about the Queen of Christmas' performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade yesterday. While many were thrilled to see her performance, some are upset that she lip-synced during her performance.

A tweet from a viewer about Mariah's performance even got a response from singer and songwriter John Legend. Legend's response said:

"Fun fact. We all have to lip-sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!"

It appears Legend has since deleted the Tweet.

For those of you who didn't see her performance, she wrapped up the iconic New York City parade, opening for Santa Claus before he was introduced in front of Macy's flagship store in herald square. She sang her iconic Christmas song "All I Want for Christmas is You" surrounded by an impressive lineup of dancers and accompanied by her children, twins Monroe and Moroccan. On Thanksgiving day, her 1994 hit was in the U.S. Top 25 songs on Apple Music's "Top 100 USA" and No. 12 on Spotify's "Top 50 USA" list.