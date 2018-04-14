Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:35PM CDT expiring April 14 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Portage, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood
Trump retaliates, launches strike against Syria and Assad
7:49 PM, Apr 13, 2018
President Donald Trump announced on Friday he ordered strikes on the Syrian regime in response for a chemical weapon attack last weekend.
"I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapon capabilities of Syrian dictator of Bashar al-Assad," Trump said from the White House Diplomatic Room.
Trump said the strikes were in coordination with France and the United Kingdom, adding that the purpose of the campaign is to "establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread and use of chemical weapons."
"The combined American, British and French response to these atrocities will integrate all instruments of our national power: military, economic and diplomatic," Trump said.
Trump indicated the strikes would continue until the Syrian regime's use of chemical weapons ends.
"We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents," Trump said.