Alka-Seltzer Plus products recalled due to labeling error

Bayer announced on Thursday a voluntary recall of Alka-Seltzer Plus products sold after February 9, 2018 at retailers nationwide.

The affected products can be identified by checking the Bayer logo located on the lower left corner of the front of the carton. If the logo has an orange or green background, the product is included in the recall.

The products were sold in the U.S. at Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Kroger (including Dillons Food Stores, Fred Meyer, Fry's Food Stores, Ralphs, King Soopers and Smith's Food and Drug).

"The ingredients listed on the front sticker of the carton may potentially be different from the ingredients listed on the back of the carton," Bayer said in a statement. "This may lead consumers to ingest a product to which they may have an allergy or anaphylactic reaction, an ingredient which may be contraindicated for their medical condition or they intend to otherwise avoid. There may be potential for serious health consequences. To date, no complaint has been received that resulted in an adverse health consequence."

Consumers are encouraged to stop using the product and contact Bayer for a refund.