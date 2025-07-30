Update: Suspect in custody following Fond du Lac knife attack

UPDATE: Police say the suspect of a knife attack in Fond du Lac was located and taken into custody by Dodge County deputies following a "high risk" traffic stop.

The investigation into the circumstances that led up to the violent assault is active and ongoing at this time.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A "shelter in place" has been lifted in Fond du Lac after a man attacked a woman with a knife Tuesday night.

Police say they got a call at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday from a 39-year-old Fond du Lac woman who was attacked by a 43-year-old Fond du Lac man inside an apartment at 92 Forest Avenue.

Police say they found the woman with several, serious lacerations to her hands in the apartment complex parking lot.

She also had injuries to her chest, back and upper legs.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and a "shelter in place" was issued for the people living in the apartment building and surrounding neighborhood.

Officers established a perimeter and evacuated neighbors as initial reports indicated the suspect was still inside the apartment.

The situation prompted the activation of the FDLPD SWAT and Crisis Negotiations teams, along with support from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

Both agencies also used armored rescue vehicles, K-9 units, and Technology Response Groups which contain drone and robot resources.

Both individuals are known to each other, and this is an isolated act of violence.

Despite an extensive search, the suspect was not located.

The City of Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue.

Chief Aaron Goldstein stated, “Domestic violence remains the leading cause of violent crime in our community. FDLPD is committed to confronting this violence head-on, holding offenders accountable while standing beside survivors. I urge anyone experiencing domestic violence to reach out to our Domestic Violence Intervention Police Specialist Officer Schulget who provides vital support and connects individuals with the resources they need.”

No further details or information are being released at this time.

