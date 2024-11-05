LIVE BLOG: Election Day in your neighborhood; Fox Valley voters head to the polls

We're tracking the latest updates from local and national races as voters in Green Bay cast their ballots.

Races to watch

Presidential Race in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is one of seven key swing states and will likely help decide the the next president. The latest NBC News poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris (D) and former president Donald Trump (R) in a virtual tie with the candidates both polling at 49%.

US Senate

Incumbent Tammy Baldwin (D) is seeking a third term as Wisconsin's junior senator, but political newcomer Eric Hovde (R) has closed the gap in recent weeks. Baldwin held a narrow 51-49 lead in the latest Marquette Law School poll of Wisconsin voters.

WI 6th Congressional District

Incumbent Glenn Grothman (R) is seeking a sixth term in the US House of Representatives. Political newcomer John Zarbano (D), of Oshkosh, is the challenger. Grothman did not face a democratic challenger in 2022. His closest election came in 2018, when he received 55 percent of the vote.

WI 8th Congressional District

Two candidates are vying for a seat that was vacated when Mike Gallagher (R) announced in February he would not seek reelection. Tony Wied (R), who is endorsed by Donald Trump, describes himself as an "America First businessman and political outsider." He has a business career spanning decades, most notably running the Green Bay-based Dino Stop gas station chain until 2022. Opponent Kristin Lyerly (D) describes herself as a "sixth generation Wisconsinite" and a "champion for women and families." She is a board certified OB/GYN physician.

