Meijer's Grand Chute store opening May 17th

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - Meijer has announced the opening date for its new supercenter in Grand Chute. The doors will open on May 17th at 7:00am. Company leaders and local officials will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony. Special grand opening events and promotions will begin on May 20th.

The 195,000 square foot supercenter is Meijer's 10th store in Wisconsin.

“Since opening our first Wisconsin stores in Milwaukee, local residents and new customers have welcomed us with open arms and responded positively to the fresh grocery and new shopping options we offer,” said Regional Vice President Gerald Melville. “We’re proud to bring another store to Northern Wisconsin and look forward to opening day with our new neighbors in Grand Chute and Appleton.”

Meijer is hiring more than 150 employees for the Grand Chute location. Officials said some hourly part- time and full-time positions are still open. You can apply online by clicking here. Enter “Appleton” in the location search field and click search. Details for each hourly or full-time position are outlined within the job postings.