Aaron Rodgers gives the Dalai Lama Packers hat, football

9:39 AM, Apr 10, 2018
Talk about the perfect gift!

Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, gave the Dalai Lama a Packers hat and football Tuesday morning.

The pair met at the Dalai Lama’s residence in Dharamsala, HP, India.

The two posed for a picture after the gift exchange -- which was posted on the Dalai Lama's social media accounts.

The following message was posted on the Dalai Lama's Facebook page following the meeting:

His Holiness the Dalai Lama wearing a cap and holding a football presented by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during their meeting at his residence in Dharamsala, HP, India on April 10, 2018. Photo by Ven Tenzin Jamphel #dalailama

