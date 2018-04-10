Aaron Rodgers gives the Dalai Lama Packers hat, football

Talk about the perfect gift!

Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, gave the Dalai Lama a Packers hat and football Tuesday morning.

The pair met at the Dalai Lama’s residence in Dharamsala, HP, India.

The two posed for a picture after the gift exchange -- which was posted on the Dalai Lama's social media accounts.

The following message was posted on the Dalai Lama's Facebook page following the meeting: